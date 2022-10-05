Raymond James Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $70.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 78.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

APA Trading Up 5.0 %

APA stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.65. APA has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that APA will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $118,168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in APA by 385.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $75,923,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

