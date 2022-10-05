Raze Network (RAZE) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $420,960.00 and approximately $51,604.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network was first traded on March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raze Network’s official website is raze.network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

