Razor Network Price Hits $0.0086 on Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $204,444.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012206 BTC.

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,042,117 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Razor Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently.Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network.The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks.Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed”

