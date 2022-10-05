RChain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0038

RChain (REV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. RChain has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $93,852.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RChain has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,034.28 or 0.99994143 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007043 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002425 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003484 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051939 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009983 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063499 BTC.
- Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021936 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004966 BTC.
RChain Coin Profile
REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling RChain
