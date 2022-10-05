Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of RC opened at $10.77 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

