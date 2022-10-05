RealFevr (FEVR) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, RealFevr has traded 3% lower against the dollar. RealFevr has a market cap of $7.20 million and $19,752.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004800 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00043752 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.51 or 0.01599996 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About RealFevr

FEVR is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins. The official website for RealFevr is www.realfevr.com. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RealFevr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealFevr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealFevr using one of the exchanges listed above.

