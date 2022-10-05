Receive Access Ecosystem Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $487.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00005910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00296441 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org.

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

