Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,900 by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 8,900 ($107.54) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

