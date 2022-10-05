reflect.finance (RFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $157,420.40 and approximately $22.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00144359 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.01776634 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.
reflect.finance Profile
reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,561 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.
