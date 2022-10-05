Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.55 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $116,280.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $20.05 or 0.00099649 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 974,943 coins. The official website for Reflexer Ungovernance Token is reflexer.finance. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset.”

