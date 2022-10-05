Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 3,428 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $2,593,416.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $739.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.