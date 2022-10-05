Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Decreased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 4.3 %

RF stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

