Release Project (REL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Release Project has a market capitalization of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Release Project alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project Coin Profile

Release Project (REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Release Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Release Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Release Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.