Relite Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $167.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Relite Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $47,418.00 and $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Relite Finance has traded down 100% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Relite Finance Coin Profile

Relite Finance launched on May 15th, 2021. Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins. Relite Finance’s official website is www.relite.finance. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relite Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Relite Finance is a cross-chain lending protocol enabling users to lend and borrow all crypto assets in one place by utilizing the latest Polkadot and Ethereum frameworks.”

