Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Stock Up 10.4 %

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $50,808,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 249,861 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 245,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after buying an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.