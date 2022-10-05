Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.25.
Rent-A-Center Stock Up 10.4 %
Rent-A-Center stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.74.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 191.55%.
Insider Activity
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $50,808,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 249,861 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 245,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after buying an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
