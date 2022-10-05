Rentible (RNB) Trading 21.3% Higher This Week

Rentible (RNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Rentible has a market capitalization of $99,996.00 and approximately $13,850.00 worth of Rentible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentible has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One Rentible coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rentible Profile

Rentible’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Rentible’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Rentible is https://reddit.com/r/rentible and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentible’s official website is rentible.io. Rentible’s official Twitter account is @Rentible_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rentible Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rentible.io platform is a next-generation edge-to-edge rental experience that uses a conjunction of decentralised infrastructure with smart contracts to elevate sharing-economies to the blockchain era. In addition to the “standard” features of listing, smart search and screening, Rentible will introduce new functionalities made possible through decentralisation such as Rental Agreement supported by smart contract and verified on the blockchain; Immutable records to eliminate fraud and scams; Arbitration Method to settle disputes and involve the community via trusted oracles; and direct FIAT-to-Crypto payment via integrated wallets.Functionalities across the Rentible ecosystem will be accessible by using the RNB token. RNB will also serve as a measure to keep the ecosystem neutral; to benefit from enhanced rewards and discounts, and cab be recouped for the equivalent FIAT value on external exchanges. The RNB token is integral to incentivising users and strengthening the reach of the platform to provide additional value and an enhanced user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

