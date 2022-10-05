Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.13

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $11.65. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 4 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 1,601.94%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

