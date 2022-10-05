Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) versus Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Critical Analysis

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvergate Capital 0 2 9 0 2.82

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Republic First Bancorp and Silvergate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Silvergate Capital has a consensus price target of $156.08, indicating a potential upside of 93.01%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Silvergate Capital 45.70% 7.85% 0.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Silvergate Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.06 $25.18 million $0.33 9.12 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 14.56 $78.53 million $3.46 23.37

Silvergate Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Republic First Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of April 5, 2022, it operated 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

