Request Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $105.32 million and $2.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

