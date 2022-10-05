Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Valley National Bancorp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 76,623 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 763,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 163,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

