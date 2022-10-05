Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) in the last few weeks:

9/29/2022 – Kronos Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

9/27/2022 – Kronos Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Kronos Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2022 – Kronos Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/6/2022 – Kronos Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/29/2022 – Kronos Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2022 – Kronos Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Kronos Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

