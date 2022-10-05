Revain Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Revain coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $64.86 million and $912,738.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC.

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,056,346,012 coins. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

