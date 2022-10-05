Reviewing BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAB and LiveXLive Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 1.63 $650,000.00 $0.05 13.80 LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 0.89 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -1.22

BAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveXLive Media. LiveXLive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

BAB has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BAB and LiveXLive Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveXLive Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.27% 13.25% 8.65% LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33%

Summary

BAB beats LiveXLive Media on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

