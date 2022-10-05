Reviewing Synaptogenix (SNPX) & Its Rivals

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) is one of 962 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Synaptogenix to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synaptogenix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A -$12.61 million -3.43 Synaptogenix Competitors $1.83 billion $243.43 million -4.17

Synaptogenix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Synaptogenix. Synaptogenix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -45.23% -43.73% Synaptogenix Competitors -3,245.55% -147.06% -23.22%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Synaptogenix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synaptogenix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synaptogenix Competitors 3166 13168 39388 636 2.67

Synaptogenix presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 99.74%. Given Synaptogenix’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synaptogenix has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Synaptogenix competitors beat Synaptogenix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

