Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) CFO Purchases $83,000.00 in Stock

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) CFO Prabhu Narayan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 22.6 %
Shares of RVPH stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.51. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.20.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
