RFOX Finance (VFOX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.37 Million

RFOX Finance (VFOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, RFOX Finance has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One RFOX Finance coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges. RFOX Finance has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $12,166.00 worth of RFOX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RFOX Finance launched on April 20th, 2021. RFOX Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. RFOX Finance’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io. The official website for RFOX Finance is rfox.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Venture builder that creates internet companies in emerging markets based in Southeast Asia. RFOX Finance is the launchpad for RFOX VALT, a fully immersive discovery shopping and retail experience. Users Earn tokens through Yield Farming.$RFOX tokens can be stored on the ETH or BSC blockchain. At this stage, $VFOX will only be stored on the Binance Smart Chain.Farming of RFOX-VFOX will take place in farms on RFOX Finance. Following the launch of VFOX farms you will also be able to purchase BEP-20 RFOX and $VFOX tokens directly through RFOX Finance and PancakeSwap on Binance Smart Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RFOX Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RFOX Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RFOX Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

