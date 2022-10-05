Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 8,000 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.83, for a total value of 14,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,436 shares in the company, valued at 123,407.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.33, for a total value of 18,640.00.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 7.8 %

RGTI stock opened at 2.08 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of 1.67 and a 12 month high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. The company had revenue of 2.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGTI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.67.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

