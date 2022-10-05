RioDeFi (RFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $583,948.00

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $583,948.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi’s genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial. RioDeFi’s official website is riodefi.com.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances.”

