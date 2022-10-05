Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 31.01 and last traded at 31.49. Approximately 85,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,767,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at 32.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is 33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $521,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,025,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

