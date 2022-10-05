RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 248,450 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,450 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 3.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $63,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 96,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 109,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

