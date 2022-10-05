RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of VOD opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
