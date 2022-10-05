RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 468 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average is $138.59.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

