RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 9,865 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barclays by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,738,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,333,000 after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Barclays by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,218,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Barclays by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104,811 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 326.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

