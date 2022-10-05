RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $856.25.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

