RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,598,000 after purchasing an additional 934,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,417,000 after purchasing an additional 479,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.