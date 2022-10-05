RNC Capital Management LLC Has $635,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 58,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 229,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microchip Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.