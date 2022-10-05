RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 107,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 143,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

