RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.