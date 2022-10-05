RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $226.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

