RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 2,149,935 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 336.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,278,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 985,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,708,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 547,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

