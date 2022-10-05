RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.