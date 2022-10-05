RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

