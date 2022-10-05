Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $1,418.45 (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,418.45 or 0.06992614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $151.19 million and $822,507.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00145423 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,387.94074795 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $91,083.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

