ROCKI Price Hits $0.0210 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, ROCKI has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market cap of $2.10 million and $458,425.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI launched on July 21st, 2021. ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROCKI

According to CryptoCompare, “ROCKI is aMusic Streaming Platform utilizing blockchain technology or royalty payments, offering better transparency, faster payments with options for stream compensations in ROCKI tokens and/or FIAT from the monthly subscription.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars.

