Royal Bank of Canada Cuts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $10.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

