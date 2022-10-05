RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Barclays increased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.