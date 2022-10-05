RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.01.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Barclays increased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $46.51.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
