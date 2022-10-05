Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,353 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.06% of Ryanair worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.