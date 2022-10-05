S4FE Price Tops $0.0180 on Exchanges (S4F)

S4FE (S4F) traded 49.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. S4FE has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, S4FE has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

S4FE Profile

The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling S4FE

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner.The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

