Safe-T Group (SFET) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) is one of 413 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Safe-T Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -101.13% -57.90% -44.38% Safe-T Group Competitors -81.79% -89.21% -9.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe-T Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $10.28 million -$13.13 million -0.85 Safe-T Group Competitors $1.82 billion $284.87 million 24.75

Volatility and Risk

Safe-T Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Safe-T Group. Safe-T Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe-T Group’s peers have a beta of -8.91, indicating that their average stock price is 991% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Safe-T Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safe-T Group Competitors 1667 11469 24486 535 2.63

Safe-T Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,204.35%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 41.74%. Given Safe-T Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Safe-T Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Safe-T Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Safe-T Group peers beat Safe-T Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Safe-T Group

(Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization. The company also provides Proxy solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.