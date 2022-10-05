SafeBlast (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $856,925.62

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $856,925.62 and approximately $132,708.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00606479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00244938 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,553,096,633,449 coins. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

